Agong, Permaisuri grace thanksgiving in conjunction with His Majesty’s birthday

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah reciting prayers when attending theh Prayers Ceremony in Honor of His Majesty's 61st birthday celebration at the Sultan Ahmad Satu Mosque, July 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, July 30 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today graced a thanksgiving and prayer ceremony held in conjunction with His Majesty’s 61st Birthday at the Sultan Ahmad 1 Mosque here.

He arrived at the mosque accompanied by the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah at 6.30pm, and the royal couple was greeted by Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Their Majesties children including Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah, as well as the king’s younger brothers, namely Tengku Muda Pahang Tengku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ahmad Shah and Tengku Arif Temenggong Pahang Tengku Fahd Mua’adzam Sultan Ahmad Shah were also present.

Among other notable attendees were Pahang Mufti Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Osman who led the recital of Yassin, Tahlil and Doa Selamat, Pahang Police chief Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan, members of the State Executive Council and former menteri besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob.

At the ceremony, Al-Sultan Abdullah also performed the Maghrib Prayer led by Imam 1 Mohd Khalil Mohd Zari and the ‘solat hajat’ led by chief Imam Datuk Badli Shah Alauddin to pray for the safety and well-being of His Majesty as well as for the country’s safety. — Bernama