As Sabah’s Warisan govt hangs by a thread, all roads leading to Istana Negeri in KK cordoned off by cops

Police personnel man a roadblock on the road leading to Istana Negeri in Kota Kinabalu July 29, 2020. — Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, July 29 ― As the fate of Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s government hangs in the balance, all roads leading to the Istana Negeri here have been cordoned off by the police.

Sabah is in a state of tension again, reminiscent of the post-May 9 hung assembly as both Shafie and his long-time political archenemy Tan Sri Musa Aman are trying to wrest power again.

Police manning the roadblocks at 9pm said that they have been issued orders not to allow unapproved vehicles into Jalan Istana and shook their heads when asked if any vehicles from Musa’s camp have gone to the Istana.

“We might try to go to the Istana tonight; he has the numbers. I’m told Musa wants it to be settled as soon as possible, but wants it done properly so that it cannot be argued. So we are waiting for further instructions,” said a source in Musa’s camp.

Over in Shafie’s house along Jalan Tuaran, vehicles can be seen parked along the road, and party supporters are rallying around the popular east coast leader.

DAP Senator Adrian Lasimbang tweeted tonight that Shafie still has the majority.

“Looks like CM @mohdshafieapdal still have the simple majority on DUN Sabah. DAP Sabah remain solid behind him,” he said.

Banggi assemblyman Datuk Mohammad Mohamarin also posted on Facebook: “Keep calm comrades,” along with a photo of him with Shafie and PKR state chairman Datuk Christina Liew in the background, believed to be in Shafie’s residence.

Earlier; Musa had claimed to have a simple majority in the 65-member state assembly but had stopped short of sharing the exact number and names of those who support him.

A physical headcount of those present had put the number at about 32 including Musa himself. He needs 33 to claim a simple majority.

Musa said he would see the head of state Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin to confirm his majority by way of statutory declarations.

Juhar would then have to ask Shafie to step down in order to make way for Musa to be sworn in.

He could also approve a request by Shafie to dissolve the state assembly to pave the way for snap polls, should the chief minister feel it is necessary.