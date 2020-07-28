Najib fined RM210m and given 12-year jail term for power abuse charge, 10-year jail term each for all six other charges to be served concurrently

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex July 28, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been sentenced to imprisonment and a fine by the High Court today after he was found guilty of abuse of power and misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, in handing down the punishment, said he had taken into consideration all of the mitigation arguments submitted by the defence and the prosecution, including public interest and that of the accused.

“In my judgment, the appropriate and proportionate sentence to the convictions is as follows:

“For the charge under Section 23 of the MACC Act, a jail term of 12 years and a minimum fine under the law which is five times of the gratification amount of RM210 million.

“For the criminal breach of trust, a jail term of 10 years each (charge).

“For the AMLA offence, a jail term of 10 years each (charge),” he said in delivering his judgement.

But this does not mean that Najib will have to serve a total of 72 years in jail, as Mohd Nazlan said the jail sentences will run concurrently, or at the same time.

Should Najib fail to pay the fine, Mohd Nazlan also imposed an additional five years imprisonment in default.

Earlier today, the former prime minister was convicted and found guilty on all seven charges of misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd by the High Court.

The conviction could also mean an end to Najib’s political career in Malaysia, as it jeopardises his chances of participating in the next election and his disqualification as an elected representative.

The SRC International trial is one of five criminal trials that involved him.

