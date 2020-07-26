National Month, a time to express togetherness in fight against Covid-19, says Melaka info chief

Members of the public wearing mask at Petaling Street amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Kuala Lumpur July 5, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, July 26 — The 2020 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign, to be launched simultaneously nationwide on Tuesday, will not only serve as a medium to enliven the spirit of patriotism, but also as a platform to celebrate the spirit of togetherness in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Melaka Information Department director Mohd Rizal Hashim said the celebration was different this year, as Malaysians’ steadfastness was tested in a war against an invisible enemy, which required the people to be united and compliant with the government’s directives, to break the chain of virus infection.

“Although there are no large-scale celebratory programmes, people’s participation in displaying their patriotism and appreciation for the sacrifices of the country’s heroes can be demonstrated by flying the Jalur Gemilang at their respective buildings and houses,” he said to Bernama here, today.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali is scheduled to officiate the programme at state level in Seri Negeri Auditorium, Ayer Keroh on July 28, simultaneously with the nationwide launch, which can be watched live via the Melaka government and the Information Department Facebook accounts.

Mohd Rizal said that during the event, the Merdeka Info On Wheels (IOW) programme, organised by the Melaka Information Department, will also be launched.

He said that the mobile announcement would be carried out by the department’s vehicles, aimed at organising 60 programmes and distributing 6,000 national flags throughout the national month.

In conjunction with the Merdeka celebration, numerous activities will also be held, such as [email protected], National Speech Contest, Merdeka Poems Recitation Competition and [email protected] Photography Competition, from July 16 to September 16. — Bernama