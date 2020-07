Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said social media users are free to produce and upload videos online without the need to apply for a Finas licence, nor fear prosecution under the Act. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 ― The Cabinet has agreed to amend the National Film Development Corp (Finas) Act to become relevant with the times, following massive backlash over the need for a licence for filming even for social media.

In a statement, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said social media users are free to produce and upload videos online without the need to apply for a Finas licence, nor fear prosecution under the Act.

