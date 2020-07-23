Ipoh’s Hop-On Hop-Off bus will resume service on Aug 1

State Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman, Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi, said the bus will be available on Saturday and Sunday from 8.30am-9.30pm for the in-circuit and out-circuit routes. — Picture via Facebook/NoleeRadzi

IPOH, July 23 — The Perak state government has decided that the Hop-On Hop-Off (HOHO) bus for sightseeing in Ipoh will resume service on August 1 — with the wearing of face mask compulsory.

State Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman, Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi, said the bus will be available on Saturday and Sunday from 8.30am-9.30pm for the in-circuit and out-circuit routes.

“There are 12 stops on the in-circuit route: Terminal Meru Raya, Gunung Lang, Ipoh High Court, Little India, Ipoh old town, Telekom Malaysia, Gerbang Malam, Ipoh Parade, Octagon Shopping Centre, Majestic Hotel, Ipoh Town Hall and the Panglima Kinta mosque.

“For the out-circuit route, there are nine stops: Lost World of Tambun, Pomelo Orchard Farm, Sam Poh Tong cave temple, Gopeng bus station, Kellie’s Castle, Silveritage (Medan Gopeng), the Panglima Kinta mosque, Ipoh old town and Terminal Meru Raya,” she told reporters after a tour of Ipoh with Perlis state secretary, Azman Mohd Yusof.

She said the adult fare is RM12 while for children, senior citizens and people with disabilities (OKU) it is RM10.

“There’s also a special RM20, two-day pass promotion for the out-circuit route. Previously it cost RM35 for all the categories.

For more details, visit www.tourismperakmalaysia.com/content/BX/perak-hop-on-hop-off. — Bernama