EC sets Slim by-election on Aug 29

Election Commission deputy chairman Azmi Sharom speaks during a press conference on the announcement of the Slim by-election at the EC Headquarters in Putrajaya July 23, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, July 23 — The Election Commission (EC) has set the by-election for the Slim state seat in Perak to be held on August 29.

EC deputy chairman Azmi Sharom also announced that the nomination will be on August 15, while early voting is on August 25.

“The campaigning period is set for 14 days beginning after the announcement of names of contesting candidates until 11.59pm on August 28,” he told a press conference after attending the meeting on the by-election here today.

The Slim state seat fell vacant after its incumbent Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, 59, died on July 15 at the Bentong Hospital, Pahang due to a heart attack.

Mohd Khusairi who represented Barisan Nasional had retained the seat with a majority of 2,183 votes in the 14th General Election in 2018 in a three-cornered contest among Bersatu’s Mohd Amran Ibrahim and Muhammad Zulfadli Zainal of PAS. — Bernama