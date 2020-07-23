Dr Noor Hisham: Non-medical face masks must be three-ply as specified by WHO

Earlier today, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that face masks will be mandatory in crowded areas and on public transport from August 1. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The use of non-medical face masks must follow the criteria set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Health Ministry said today.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that WHO recommends face masks made from fabric or cloth with three layers, and this should consist of:

• The innermost layer that absorbs water (hydrophilic), such as cotton or a cotton blend;

• An outermost layer made of a material that prevents water absorption (hydrophobic), such as polypropylene, polyester, or its mixture. This layer can limit contamination from the outside from penetrating the wearer's nose and mouth; and

• A hydrophobic middle layer made of synthetic non-woven materials such as polypropylene or a cotton layer that can increase the filtration or resistance of liquid droplets.

“In addition, the face mask should be worn properly and cover the nasal space up to the chin.

“Improper application by allowing it to hang around the neck, forehead, or cover only part of the nose and mouth is inadvisable and carries the risk of contamination or infection to the wearer,” he said in the Health Ministry’s press conference today.

Earlier today, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that face masks will be mandatory in crowded areas and on public transport from August 1.

He said the recent increase in Covid-19 infections has proven to be worrying, in light of reports by the Health Ministry that public adherence to the standard operating procedures in public is beginning to decline.

“Social distancing and the wearing of face masks in public transportation are also not sufficiently adhered to, and in some cases outright ignored by certain quarters,” Ismail Sabri said during his press briefing today after a special meeting by the National Security Council.



