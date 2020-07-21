Sarawak still bearing quarantine costs of state’s returnees from abroad, says deputy CM

Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah addresses a press conference in Kuching July 17, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communication Unit

KUCHING, July 21 — The Sarawak government is still bearing the Covid-19 quarantine costs for the state’s people returning from abroad, says Deputy Chief Minister 1, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman, said this, however, did not apply to foreign migrants who returned to work in the state.

“For foreign workers, the costs incurred at the quarantine centres set at 14 days upon arrival in Sarawak should be paid by their respective employers,” he said at a news conference at the old State Legislative Assembly building, here, today.

Earlier, Senior Minister (Security), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had, at a media conference in Kuala Lumpur today, said that returnees from abroad needed to bear their quarantine costs at the selected centres or hotels.

Meanwhile, JPBN at its meeting this morning, decided that the owners of business premises in Sarawak had the right not to allow customers to be at their premises if they are not wearing a face mask.

‘The people are advised to always wear a face mask when being at public places, shopping malls, markets, eateries and retail shops,” said Uggah. — Bernama