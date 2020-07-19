Home Ministry formulates plan to develop Tebedu Immigration complex, says minister

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the ministry is formulating a plan to develop the Tebedu CIQS complex, which has the potential to contribute to the development of Sarawak. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SERIAN, July 19 — The Home Ministry is formulating a plan to develop the Tebedu Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (CIQS) complex which has the potential to contribute to the development of Sarawak.

Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said after its completion, the plan would be submitted to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for consideration.

“From what I see today, we have room for this place to be more developed, but I leave it to the Prime Minister to announce it (the development plan),” he told reporters after visiting the complex here today.

Hamzah also visited Tebedu Inland Port and observed the operations and facilities available in the area near the complex.

Tebedu CIQS, about 40 kilometres from here, is the gateway to Sarawak from Kalimantan, Indonesia. — Bernama