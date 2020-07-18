PM launches RM20m ‘Buy Malaysian’ drive in bid to spur Covid-hit economy

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin visits a booth selling local products during the national-level Mega Sales Programme and Buy Malaysian Products Campaign at Suria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur July 18, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced a RM20 million infusion for the Buy Malaysian programme launched here this morning, amid the government's effort to revive the local economy devastated by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The promotion, held in conjunction with the annual nationwide Mega Sale, was initially to be part of Visit Malaysia 2020, the tourism drive meant to boost the country's revenue this year.

But the tourism campaign was cancelled after Covid-19 hit many countries hard and drove most governments worldwide to close off their countries' borders.

Today, Muhyiddin said the Buy Malaysian programme and the RM20 million allocation were meant to help small and medium enterprises most, the sector hardest hit by the outbreak.

MORE TO COME