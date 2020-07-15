Spotlight on drink driving on third day of Dewan Rakyat sitting

A man takes a breathalyser test at a police roadblock on Jalan Hang Tuah in Kuala Lumpur June 3, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The issue of drunk drivers who commit the offence of driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs will be focused on the third day of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Agenda of the Meeting on the Parliament website, the issue will be brought up in the Oral Question-And-Answer session by Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim (BN-Arau) for the Transport Minister.

The question also looks at the possibility of introducing the death sentence for drunk drivers who cause death.

Also in the session will be a question from Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris (BN-Jerantut) for Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister on the amount of revenue lost by the tourism industry due to the impact of Covid-19.

A question on tourism will also be raised by Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PAS-Kuala Krai) who wants to know the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture’s plans to make Malaysia a tourist destination again after it was badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PAS-Dungun) wants the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development to state the action taken to tackle the issue of homeless people and those who loiter during the Movement Control Order period.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting this time will be held for 25 days until August 27, according to the new normal and abiding by the standard operating procedure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

This includes wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers, as well as ensuring there is a one-metre seat gap for the Members of Parliament during the sittings as decided by the Special Ministerial Committee meeting on the movement control order. — Bernama