New maritime surveillance system in Langkawi, peninsular east coast to curb smuggling

Mohd Yusoff (centre) said the new MSSS, with the assistance of aerial drones and patrol boats, will help in monitoring the waters and coastal areas from Langkawi in Kedah to Pengkalan Kubur in Kelantan. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, July 15 — The government will install a new Malaysian Sea Surveillance System (MSSS) this year at a cost of over RM100 million to specifically monitor the waters off Langkawi and the east coast of the peninsula.

Federal marine police force commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the system will function as a 24-hour radar network to monitor for all types of suspicious boat or ship movements in both areas.

He said in Langkawi’s waters, the MSSS will monitor against the influx of undocumented migrants, especially Rohingya refugees, as well as to prevent smuggling of human migrants, cigarettes, liquor and other prohibited goods.

“Langkawi’s waters have a difficult terrain and is not accessible with the existing surveillance system as there are many blind spots and hilly areas.

“On the east coast, the system will play a role in tracking down foreign fishing boats that have encroached into the country's waters for their catch,” said Mohd Yusoff at the Region Two marine police base in Pengkalan Rinting in Tampoi here today.

Earlier, Mohd Yusoff witnessed the handling-over ceremony for the new Region Two marine police force commander.

The new position will be filled by Assistant Commissioner Muhd Zailani Abdullah who will replace Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rahman Mohamad, who will retire tomorrow.

Mohd Yusoff explained that the previous surveillance system in Langkawi and the East Coast could not detect smaller smuggling boats or foreign fishing vessels as it was more focused on merchant ships.

“For example, if the focus is in the middle of the sea, the old system can easily detect large ships. However, smaller boats and also pirate boats are difficult to detect,” he said.

Mohd Yusoff said the new MSSS, with the assistance of aerial drones and patrol boats, will help in monitoring the waters and coastal areas from Langkawi in Kedah to Pengkalan Kubur in Kelantan, which is an area spanning about 2,000 nautical miles or 4,000 kilometres.

He said the existing surveillance systems in other states will be upgraded to enable it to have a broader scope, including being able to detect smaller boats or any small moving objects.

“The MSSS, assisted by marine police assets, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the Royal Malaysian Navy, will be able to control and curb any smuggling activities or cross-border crime through Ops Benteng,” said Mohd Yusoff.

MSSS has evolved into a vital component within a nation's infrastructure in order to assure the effective use of resources and security policies.

The primary objectives of the MSSS would be to provide government agencies situational information on coastal traffic densities, maritime assets, and others within the nation’s coastal waters regardless of time, or weather conditions.