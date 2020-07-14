Selangor bans smoking, vaping, alcohol drinking in playgrounds, parks for health reasons

State Local Government, Public Transportation and New Village Development chairman Ng Sze Han today said the Selangor government decided to include outlawing drinking alcohol, smoking and vaping under its 2005 Parks By-Laws of local councils. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Selangor has banned smoking and the consumption of alcohol in playgrounds and parks — the first state in Malaysia to do so.

State Local Government, Public Transportation and New Village Development chairman Ng Sze Han today said the Selangor government decided to include outlawing drinking alcohol, smoking and vaping under its 2005 Parks By-Laws of local councils.

Prior to the amendment, the by-laws do not list smoking and the consumption of alcohol as prohibited activities at parks and playgrounds.

“With this amendment to the Parks By-Laws 2005, Selangor under the leadership of Pakatan Harapan is set to be the first state in Malaysia to prohibit the drinking of alcohol and smoking at playgrounds and recreational parks,” the Kinrara assemblyman from DAP wrote in a statement on his official Facebook page.

Ng noted that Malaysians are increasingly prioritising and practising a healthy lifestyle, with parks and playgrounds increasingly frequented by the public including by children and the elderly for recreational activities, sports and family activities.

“For the comfort and health of visitors especially in post Covid-19, the time has come to prohibit the consumption of alcohol and smoking at playgrounds and recreational parks under the Parks By-Laws,” he added.

Ng was also reported by news site Selangorkini as saying that the prohibition is effective from today.

“We also encourage the public to file a complaint if they see any individuals who try to smoke, ‘vape’ and drink alcohol in parks,” he was quoted saying, adding that anyone found in violation of the prohibition could be fined up to RM1,000.