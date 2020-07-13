Female police officer claims trial to receiving RM1,500 bribe in Ipoh

Sergeant (probation) Raja Nur Hasliza Raja Zainal Abidin, 25, arrives at the Ipoh Sessions Court July 13, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 13 — A 25-year-old female police officer pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here to charges of receiving bribery amounting to RM1,500 in July last year.

Sergeant Raja Nur Hasliza Raja Zainal Abidin, who was charged with one count of receiving bribe from Woo Kin Soon as an inducement to eliminate the evidence of a gambling case, made the plea before Judge S. Indra Nehru.

Raja Nur Hasliza, who was still under her probation and attached to the Ipoh police district headquarters’ criminal branch, was accused of committing the offence in July 10, last year at around 3.11pm at the criminal investigation division in Kampung Tawas police station here.

She was charged under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24 (1) of the same act, if convicted.

The punishment under Section 24 (1) carries imprisonment not more than 20 years and fined not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

MACC deputy public prosecutor Nurul Wahida Jalaluddin appeared for the prosecution while counsel Nik Mohamed Ikhwan Nik Mahamud represented Raja Nur Hasliza.

Indra Nehru set bail at RM10,000 with one surety and instructed the accused to report at the nearest MACC office before the 7th every month until the end of the trial.

The case has been fixed August 26 for mention.



