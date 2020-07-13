Penang tour packages expected to attract RM1.54m revenue

Local tourists are seen at the art district of Armenian Street in George Town June 15, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 13 — Newly-launched Penang tour packages curated by the Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association (MCTA) Penang Chapter are expected to attract revenue of RM1.54 million to the state by end-October.

State Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said these 23 Best Tour Packages, which are part of the “Jom! Experience Penang” domestic tourism campaign launched today, were aimed at increasing the state’s revenue, contributing to the state’s gross domestic product (GDP), supporting the local industry and tourism sector, and safeguarding the travel industry’s workforce.

“The tour packages are targeting 6,000 tourists from various states in Malaysia from this month onwards. They are expected to bring in RM1.54 million in revenue to multiple sectors in Penang, generating RM1.23 million in return on investment,” he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, MCTA Penang Chapter chairman Andy Chuah said the 23 tour packages, covering all the tourist hotspots in the state, would be promoted across Malaysia through all 80 MCTA Penang Chapter members as well as on various social media, websites and among the Malaysian key opinion leaders.

“The tour packages that we offer are priced starting from RM15 (per pax) and I would say that this is a once-in-a-lifetime deal that is not to be missed,” he said.

Chuah expressed hope that the state government would consider extending the tour packages until year-end if they received overwhelming response.

The Best Tour Packages and other recently launched travel deals under the “Jom! Experience Penang” campaign can be found at https://penangtraveldeals.com/. — Bernama