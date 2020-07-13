Media to comply with strict SOP while covering Parliament sitting

The second meeting of the third session of the 14th Parliament commenced today in Kuala Lumpur July 13, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — All media personnel covering the Dewan Rakyat sitting today are required to comply with the strict standard operating procedure (SOP) as part of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.

In addition, journalists are only allowed to be stationed at the media centre, with cubicles and tables arranged and clearly marked with a cross to ensure social distancing.

The cubicles which normally can accommodate up to five people, is now be shared by three people only at any one time.

An additional space has also been provided to accommodate a big number of media practitioners.

Journalists, photographers and videographers from various local and international media agencies are also required to scan the MySejahtera application QR code at the entrance, to wear face masks, use hand sanitiser and maintain one-metre social distancing.

Meanwhile, there is a designated space at the media centre for MPs and ministers to hold a press conference while practising social distancing.

Media personnel covering the session have also been briefed prior to the commencement of the Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Based on observations, all media personnel involved are complying with the SOP set.

Earlier, a notice was also issued to the media agencies, explaining the conditions and SOP that must be complied with when covering the Dewan Rakyat sitting.

One of the conditions is there will be only two slots given for representatives from a media agency — one slot is allocated for one photographer or videographer while another slot is for a journalist.

Media personnel are not allowed to linger around the lobby area and door-stop press conferences are also prohibited.

Earlier, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof tabled the SOP for Parliament sitting to curb the spread of Covid-19 in this recovery phase.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will last for 25 days, until August 27. — Bernama