Teenager without driving licence held after crashing car in bid to escape cops in Penang

BUKIT MERTAJAM, July 11 — Fearing arrest for not having a licence, a teenager drove against traffic in a bid to escape but was arrested after his Perodua Kancil crashed into a police patrol car in Bukit Tengah here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said the incident involving the 18-year-old motorist happened at about 10pm.

“The teenager’s car jumped a red light at the Jalan Perindustrian Bukit Minyak intersection and refused to stop when ordered by a police patrol on crime prevention which was chasing after him.

“The patrol car finally intercepted his vehicle but when policemen disembarked to check on the teenager, he reversed his car and tried to flee towards Permatang Tinggi,” he said when contacted here today.

The policemen then got back into their vehicle to give chase, but the teenager lost control of his car and crashed into the patrol car, he said.

Shafee said the suspect then abandoned his car and tried to escape on foot but was nabbed by the policemen.

Upon questioning, the teenager admitted that he tried to escape because he was driving without a licence.

“The teenager, who is a mechanic, is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty,” he said. — Bernama