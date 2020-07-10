Haniza Talha no more state exco member from today, says Selangor MB

SHAH ALAM, July 10 — Today was Haniza Mohamed Talha’s last day of service as Selangor Housing and Urban Living Committee Chairman, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said.

This is following the Lembah Jaya state assemblyman’s expulsion from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) recently.

“The state executive council in its meeting on Wednesday discussed her expulsion from PKR and the decision to end her service (as state exco member) is also in line with the party’s decision.

“The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah had also given his consent on the matter in an audience yesterday,” he said in a statement today.

Amirudin said he will be holding Haniza’s portfolio and all activities under the portfolio have been temporarily postponed until further notice.

At the same time, he said the state government thanked Haniza for her services and contributions.

On June 29, the PKR Central Leadership Council agreed with the recommendation of the party’s disciplinary board to sack its five members including Haniza, who was also PKR women’s wing chief.

Haniza had her membership suspended on April 6 for holding a meeting with Mohamed Azmin and former PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamarudin at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur in last February. — Bernama