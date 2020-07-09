Amid Pakatan’s PM candidate impasse, nominee Shafie Apdal says ‘no problem’, can wait

Shafie said that there was no rush to make a Sabahan prime minister. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 9 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said today he has no problem not being chosen as the federal Opposition’s prime ministerial candidate amid a seeming political stalemate within the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

The Semporna MP, who was recently nominated by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who withdrew from the race amid disagreements with PKR, said no one in Sabah had ever been considered to lead the Malaysian government in the past 60 years, but indicated that its people were patient and could wait for PH to come to a consensus.

“When I was nominated as prime minister by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, it was in the hopes of uniting the people. I believe it was to solve the current political impasse. However, based on the recent statement by PH, it shows that they are indecisive. It seems unclear now, so we will wait,” he told reporters in Keningau after an event to hand out land grants.

Shafie said that there was no rush to make a Sabahan prime minister.

“They said they will be a meeting. For us, it’s not a problem, it has been 60 years, but it doesn’t have to be me. But if I can be a solution... Sabah has never had the chance,” he said.

He also said he has not reached a decision on the matter.

Dr Mahathir, who resigned from office in February, had expressed his desire to make a comeback if PH returns to power, but recently said he was dropping out in favour of Shafie after PKR rejected and insisted its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim be named as the bloc’s prime minister candidate.