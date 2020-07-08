Minister: University student activities for up to 250 persons allowed

Datuk Noraini Ahmad said a maximum of 250 persons are allowed for activities involving university students. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — A maximum of 250 persons are allowed for activities involving university students, Higher Education Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad said today amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Noraini today also said universities in Malaysia will be allowed to fully reopen in October, but reminded students returning to campuses to continue practising social distancing and to maintain personal hygiene.

“All sports and recreation activities have to comply with the standard operating procedures issued by the Health Ministry of Malaysia, the National Security Council and the Youth and Sports Ministry.

“And student activities are allowed with the condition that those activities do not exceed 250 persons, subject to the size of the space and social distancing,” she said today.

As the government’s efforts to flatten the curve of Covid-19 cases in the country has shown positive results, the government has been gradually removing restrictions for various activities and industries previously deemed non-essential during the various phases of the movement control order.

Among other things, the government had started allowing gatherings with a maximum 250 people in attendance subject to the space available and social distancing, including for weddings, birthday parties, reunions, as well as meetings, conferences, seminars, courses and training workshops.

The government had also previously allowed preschools and kindergartens to reopen from July 1, while schools started reopening for students sitting for examinations from June 24 and are slated to fully reopen for the rest of the students from July 15 and July 22.

Today, Noraini highlighted that the government had allowed five categories of university students to return to campus from May, and that the Cabinet had decided today to allow an additional four categories of students to be physically on campus from July onwards and to allow universities to fully reopen in October.