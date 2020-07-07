Tengku Zafrul: Malaysia still in talks with Goldman Sachs, seeking ‘fair’ settlement over 1MDB

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz at Wisma Bernama in Kuala Lumpur, June 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Putrajaya said today it is still pursuing talks with investment bank Goldman Sachs over a settlement involving the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal, but would want any payment to Malaysia to be a “fair” amount.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz confirmed that Malaysia’s efforts to recover funds lost in the 1MDB scandal were still ongoing, but declined to say how much the country was expecting to get back.

“We are still engaging all the relevant stakeholders including Goldman Sachs. The plan is to make sure that Malaysia receives what is due to the country, the Malaysian citizens and the Malaysian government.

“So that is ongoing, I can’t reveal the number but what I can say is that I’m optimistic that recovery will proceed smoothly,” he said in a video clip of his interview on the show “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia” that was released this morning.

Asked about the status of the Malaysian government’s 1MDB case against Goldman Sachs in local courts, Tengku Zafrul said the case and legal process is still ongoing and that the Malaysian government is leaving it to the courts.

“And at the same time, as you know, we are also engaging Goldman Sachs on any possible settlement, as long as it is a fair number to the Malaysian public, to the Malaysian government,” he repeated.

