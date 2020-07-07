Muhyiddin: Population and housing census crucial for country’s development planning

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin arrives for the launch of the Malaysian Population and Housing Census 2020 at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre July 7, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, July 7 — The Population and Housing Census conducted every 10 years gives an accurate picture of the country’s current demographics which will serve as a source of reference and important foundation for the country’s development planning.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin when launching the Malaysian Population and Housing Census 2020 (Census 2020) here today said, through the census, the size, distribution, composition and socioeconomic characteristics of the people and housing in Malaysia can be identified.

“Information about education, health and recreational facilities, as well as road network gathered through the census will be used to formulate and implement government policies for development and people’s wellbeing,” he said while urging all Malaysians to give their full cooperation to ensure the success of the census.

He said although the country is still facing difficult times following the Covid-19 outbreak and still being placed under the recovery movement control order (RMCO), there will be guidelines or standard operating procedures (SOP) that must be complied with by the National Statistics Department’s staff and those involved in conducting Census 2020.

Muhyiddin said the information provided through the census will shape the lives of future generations, leading the country to greater heights.

“Looking back, the good lives and benefits that we enjoy today are the results of the cooperation and commitment of the people who provided the information needed during the last five censuses,” he said.

The prime minister said the role and responsibility of the government and the people should be to ensure that the country continues to progress in competitive, full of integrity and honourable manners so that the people could enjoy the appropriate standard of living and that focus could be given to the efforts to achieve the status of a fully developed nation faster.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said the government is committed to continuing the country’s development efforts through the 12th Malaysia Plan and the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (WKB2030).

However, he said to implement the development efforts based on the WKB2030, there are current and future planning requirements that demand the government to be more proactive and responsive.

“In order to improve the people’s wellbeing, decisions must be made correctly based on comprehensive facts and evidence,” he said. — Bernama