Ex-accounts head pleads guilty to criminal breach of trust involving over RM5.5m in KL

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — A former head of accounts at a private transport company pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to 123 counts of criminal breach of trust amounting to RM5,502,414 by forging the signature of the company director for the past eight years.

Teo Chee Peng, 53, made the confession after all the charges against him were read one by one by a court interpreter before Judge Hasbullah Adam from 11am to 1pm.

However, the court set July 21 to hear the facts of the case and for sentencing.

Based on all the charges, the accused as the company’s head of accounts at that time had allegedly committed CBT by issuing 123 checks totalling RM5,502,414 to Revolusi Angkasa Sdn Bhd by forging the signature of the company director, Yap Choon Lai, 64.

All the offences were allegedly committed at an office in Jalan 1/46A Off Jalan Selinsing 7, Taman Niaga Waris here between May 12, 2012 until March 17 pursuant to Section 408 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of 14 years and whipping, and shall also be liable to a fine, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Nur Hajar Hamzah appeared for the prosecution.

The court did not allow Teo, who was represented by lawyer Tia Poh Yew, bail and he was later sent to the Sungai Buloh Prison. — Bernama