Crackdown on undocumented migrants according to the law, says union

Illegal immigrants are detained by the Immigration Department following raids carried out at Selayang Baru in Kuala Lumpur May 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — The measures taken against undocumented migrants in this country are in accordance with the law and the rules which have been laid down must be respected by all parties.

Peninsular Malaysia Immigration Services Union (KPISM) president Norhisham Murujan said this was because every arrest made by the Immigration Department was according to the required standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“KPISM supports the government’s efforts in clamping down on migrants in the country and this must continue and there should be no compromise,” he said in a statement issued today in reference to a documentary entitled “Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown” carried by foreign news agency Al Jazeera.

He also asserted that the facts presented in the report by the news agency were baseless and allegations that the undocumented migrants’ welfare was ignored, were untrue.

“The government has allocated quite a huge sum to cover costs of taking care of those in detention including on their food, lodging and medical treatment, before the movement control order (MCO) was enforced,” he said.

On top of that Norhisham said, Immigration officials had performed their duties and responsibilities well especially those who were working at the depots, where quite a number of Covid-19 cases were reported.

“Some of our personnel were ordered to undergo the 14-day mandatory quarantine to control the spread of the infection. Their efforts and sacrifices should be recognised and appreciated,” he added.

Earlier Al Jazeera released a 25-minute 50-second documentary entitled “Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown” which criticised Malaysia in its handling of undocumented migrants during the MCO to curb Covid-19 transmission. — Bernama