Public told to be cautious, although local Covid-19 infection under control

People are seen wearing protective masks as they walk along the Bukit Bintang shopping area in Kuala Lumpur May 31, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — The public has been cautioned on the need to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the community with the tally on daily positive cases back to two digits.

Although only three cases of local infection were reported yesterday, self-control played a key role to break the chain of the virus infection in the community.

Until a vaccine is found for the virus, the people have to get used to the new normal in their daily life.

Yesterday, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said out of 10 positive cases reported, seven of them were imported cases involving locals.

Therefore, Malaysians who are required to undergo mandatory quarantine at home should take seriously the government's directive by adhering to the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP), especially to take the second Covid-19 screening test on the 13th day of quarantine.

Meanwhile, the full-time training for athletes under the ‘Road To Tokyo’ (RTT), Podium and junior development programmes will start today.

A total of 539 athletes and 142 coaches under the RTT, podium and junior development programes will be reporting back to their designated training centres, namely the National Sports Complex in Bukit Jalil; Academy Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara; Keramat MSN Sports Complex; and the National Sailing Centre, Langkawi.

For para-sports, 135 athletes and 31 coaches from the RTT and Podium programmes will be required to report to the Malaysia Paralympic Sports Excellence Centre (MPSEC) in Kampung Pandan.

The Tokyo Olympic Games, which is supposed to be held this year, has been postponed to July 23-Aug 8, 2021 following the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama