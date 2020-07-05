Dr Noor Hisham: Five new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, three imported

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia has recorded five new Covid-19 cases today, of which three were imported. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Malaysia has recorded five new Covid-19 cases today, of which three were imported after previously registering double-digit cases yesterday.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said two of the imported cases involved Malaysians and one involved an individual with permanent residence status.

Today’s new figure brings the total number of active Covid-19 cases in the country to 77, with 8,663 testing positive to date.

Dr Noor Hisham said there have also been four recoveries in the last 24 hours, with today’s recoveries giving Malaysia a total of 8,465 patients who have beaten Covid-19 or a recovery rate of 97.71 per cent of all cases.

No new deaths were reported today, with the overall number of Covid-19 fatalities in Malaysia recorded at 121 to date.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, the three imported cases comprised Malaysians returning from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

As for the two local transmission cases, Dr Noor Hisham said both were detected during preoperative testing among Malaysians at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah and a medical centre in Seremban, Negri Sembilan.

“To date, two Covid-19 positive cases are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and both require assistance breathing,” he said in the ministry’s daily Covid-19 press statement here.

In a separate development, Dr Noor Hisham also announced today the termination of two Covid-19 clusters that were previously detected in residential areas after the index cases for both clusters were detected following screening conducted on tahfiz students — a high-risk group.

“The Gombak cluster was first reported on May 18 following active case detection measures at a residential quarter in Gombak. Up till July 4, 200 individuals have been screened and five tested positive. All were Malaysians.

“The Cheras flat cluster was first reported on June 1 following active case detection measures at a residential quarter in Cheras. Up till July 4, 144 individuals have been screened and eight tested positive. All but one were Malaysians,” he said.