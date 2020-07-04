Statistics Dept: Census 2020 in two phases due to Covid-19 pandemic

Health workers in protective suits are seen conducting Covid-19 testing in Kuala Lumpur April 12, 2020. The department today said following the Covid-19 pandemic, the implementation of Census 2020 will be conducted in two phases. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — The Statistics Department will be launching Malaysia’s Census Day on Tuesday, July 7, at Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC).

The department in a statement today said following the Covid-19 pandemic, the implementation of Census 2020 involving a population of about 32.7 million people and nine million residences will be conducted in two phases.

“Phase One will start from July 7 to September 30 via online (e-Census) while phase two will be from October 7 to 24 with face-to-face interviews.

“The objectives of the census are to collect stocks and profiles of the people as well as comprehensive housing with details up to the smallest geographical level.

Census 2020 is the sixth census conducted since the establishment of Malaysia and the census had been carried out once every 10 years.

Meanwhile, various interesting activities would held on that day including a Census Caring Media session with Census 2020 Commissioner, a My Census 2020 seminar : Statistics Driving Sustainable Malaysia and an international webinar themed “Counting Everyone for a Better Tomorrow”.

Apart from that, an exhibition featuring various government agencies, government-linked companies (GLC), and private companies will also be held.

According to the statement, a song entitled “Banci Malaysia” will also be played as a symbolic start of Census 2020.

Members of the public can access Census 2020 portal at www.mycensus.gov.my or via social media @MyCensus2020 for further information. — Bernama