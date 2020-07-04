Bachok boat tragedy: MMEA extends SAR operations to 450 nautical miles

Kelantan MMEA director Captain Muhd Nur Syam Asmawie Yaacob said in the SAR operation conducted yesterday, the team still failed to locate the two victims, Arman Ismail, 43, and Che Wadi Bakar, in his 40s. ― Bernama pic

BACHOK, July 4 ― The search and rescue (SAR) operations to locate two more missing anglers in the capsized boat tragedy in the waters off Bachok enters its sixth day today and will be extended to a radius of 450 square nautical miles from the scene of the incident.

Kelantan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Captain Muhd Nur Syam Asmawie Yaacob said in the SAR operation conducted yesterday, the team still failed to locate the two victims, Arman Ismail, 43, and Che Wadi Bakar, in his 40s.

“The SAR operations resumed at 7am, involving 81 officers and personnel from various agencies using search methods guided by the SAROPS (search and rescue optimal planning system).

“The current stream of operations is also maintained, which leads to Pulau Perhentian, by using 15 assets from all agencies involved”, he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

The six victims who died in the incident were Mohd Syahrizan Daud, in his 40s, Muhamad Zaki Muhamad Nordin, 19; Wan Aminudin Wan Hussin, in his 60s; a Thai national known only as Pokta, in his 50s; Ahmad Syafiq Che Alim, 30, and Harun Daud, 57, while 12 others survived. ― Bernama