Plan on football, other contact and combat sports to be tabled next week, says Ismail Sabri

The Youth and Sports ministry is expected to table its plan on contact and combat sports next week. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican is expected to table the ministry’s plan on contact and combat sports next week, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

“Next week, the Youth and Sports Minister is expected to table the recovery movement control order (RMCO) plan on suggestions permitting full training of contact sports such as football, futsal, combat sports and others, to the Special Meeting of Ministers. So God willing, we wait,” he said.

MORE TO COME