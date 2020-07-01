Covid-19: Police to track down overseas returnees who refuse to undergo second screening

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said action could be taken against those found to have violated the home supervision and observation order under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342). — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 1 — Police will be mobilised to track down individuals who refuse to undergo a second screening on the 13th day of their home quarantine after returning from overseas, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said action could be taken against those found to have violated the home supervision and observation order under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

“Although they are allowed to be quarantined at home, there are standard operating procedures (SOPs) which they must adhere to. On the 13th day, they must undergo a second screening, and if found to be Covid-19 negative, then we will remove their (QR-coded tracking) wristband.

“We will send the police to look for those who are stubborn. (Up to them) whether they want to wait for the police to come or go to the clinic for a second screening,” he told a press conference on the latest development on the recovery movement control order (RMCO) today.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported that a total of 1,472 people on home quarantine had yet to undergo the Covid-19 test on the 13th day.

In another development, Ismail Sabri said Singaporeans who are Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) participants must produce a “fit to travel” certificate to enter the country.

He explained that Singaporeans would still have to undergo health screening before entering Malaysia although their (Singapore) policy may not stipulate the need for screening if there is no symptom.

“We will review the condition. However, it is still subject to discussions between the foreign ministries of both countries.

“For example, 250,000 Malaysian workers are supposed to travel to and from Singapore, we are still waiting for Singapore to ease entry restrictions for our citizens to go there,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said there must be reciprocation between both countries.

“We allow their citizens into our country, they too should allow, or ease restrictions on the entry of, our citizens into theirs. — Bernama