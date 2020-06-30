Early voting kicks off in Chini

A policeman casts his ballot during early voting for the Chini by-election at the Chini police station June 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The early polling centre for the Chini state seat by-election in the Chini Police Station Information Room near here opened at 8am today to allow 18 early voters comprising police personnel to cast their votes.

The centre will be open for four hours until noon today.

Preventive measures against the spread of Covid-19 were enforced during the voting process, including social distancing, wearing masks, using hand sanitiser and gloves, and screening of body temperature.

The process was observed by agents of the candidates as well as election observers appointed by the Election Commission, and is also telecast via ‘live streaming’ on the SPR Facebook account.

All the ballot boxes for the early voting process will be kept at the police lock-up and counting will be carried out on polling day this Saturday (July 4) SPR at the counting centre in the Information Room at the Paloh Hinai Police Station.

The Chini state seat by-election sees a three-cornered fight between Mohd Sharim and two Independent candidates, Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin, 64, and Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli, 49.

There are 20,990 registered voters for the Chini by-election comprising 20,972 ordinary voters and 18 early voters. The majority of the voters (56 per cent) are aged 40 years and below.

The voters comprise 10,269 men and 10,721 women.

The Chini state seat is one of four under the Pekan parliamentary constituency. This is the first by-election to be held after the movement control order (MCO) was enforced on March 18. — Bernama