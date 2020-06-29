Despite threats, Johor police chief says won’t waver from crackdown on migrant smuggling

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay speaks during a press conference in Johor Baru April 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 29 — Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said he takes the threats he receives from combating crime, especially those involving migrant smuggling in the state, as part and parcel of being a policeman.

He said that he will remain committed and will never be pressured by any threats that he receives for the sake of national security.

“So far, there have been attempts to threaten me. It is a given (as a police officer) and what is important is to safeguard oneself and take precautions.

“The rest, we leave it to Allah,” said Ayob Khan at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

The 54-year-old top cop was responding to a recent media report that a migrant smuggling skipper was said to have “given” his name to a syndicate in a neighbouring country out of anger over local operations that have recently been disrupted by authorities.

Ayob Khan said that he should not fear such threats as he was sincere in carrying out his duties.

“This is normal (for a policeman) and one should not be afraid.

“If you are afraid then don’t be a policeman,” he said, adding that even those in other fields such as teachers and journalists receive threats.

The Johor police contingent under Ayob Khan has succeeded in crippling several migrant smuggling syndicates in the state.

The latest cases involve more than 20 enforcement agency officers who have been arrested for migrant smuggling activities in the state.

Ayob Khan is also no stranger to receiving death threats in his previous position as Bukit Aman’s Special Branch Counter-Terrorism Division head.

In June 2017, it was reported that Indonesian Islamic State (IS) militant Muhamad Wanndy Mohamad Jedi had issued a death threat against Malaysia and its security forces, with a particular emphasis on Ayob Khan.

The career police officer purportedly received the threat for his involvement in fighting terrorism and for detaining Muhamad Wanndy's older brother in May the same year.