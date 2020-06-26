Agong checks on SOP compliance at SMK Danau Kota in KL

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah speaks to the students at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Danau Kota in Kuala Lumpur June 26, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 ― The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s concern over the safety and health of teachers and students has prompted him to personally check on the level of compliance with recovery movement control order (RMCO) standard operating procedures (SOP) and the face-to-face teaching and learning (PdP) process at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Danau Kota, here today.

Accompanied by his son, Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah, the King arrived at the school at 10 am and was welcomed by Senior Minister of Education Dr Radzi Jidin, and officials from the Education Ministry (MOE) and Federal Territories Education Department.

Upon arrival, His Majesty also had his body temperature checked and his hands sanitised using hand sanitiser from a step-on dispenser invented by one of the students at the school.

The King was then given a briefing on the implementation of the MOE School Reopening Management Guidelines and the new normal that needs be embraced by all teachers, students and parents to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah speaks to the teachers at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Danau Kota in Kuala Lumpur June 26, 2020. ― Bernama pic

Al-Sultan Abdullah also visited the school canteen, science lab, and sewing workshop before joining a number of students to eat in the classroom while being briefed on the SOP during recess by the teacher.

Meanwhile, Comptroller of Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Al-Sultan Abdullah has expressed appreciation to the MOE, school administrators and all the teachers for their proper preparations to ensure the safety of students and to prevent the risk of Covid-19 transmission at school.

“His Majesty also advised teachers and students alike to continue adapting to the new normal, observing social distancing, maintaining discipline and personal hygiene, and being compliant with the SOP during or outside the school hours.

“For other students who also miss seeing their teachers and friends but yet to be allowed to return to school, the King hopes that they will be patient for the time being,” he said.

Starting June 24, a total of 500,444 fifth and sixth formers from 2,440 schools nationwide had been allowed to return to school in the new normal post-Covid-19 pandemic.

They are candidates for the 2020 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) examinations, and equivalent examinations. ― Bernama