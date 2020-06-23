Minister: Transformation plan able to improve economic status of Felcra settlers affected by Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Felcra Bhd is ready to implement a transformation plan to address the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and instability of the commodity price to enable the company to maintain its business performance as well as enhance the income of its 111,462 settlers in the rural areas.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad, during his working visit to Felcra headquarters here, today, said he was confident that the improved services that are efficient and dynamic, appropriate for a unique entity like Felcra as a social enterprise powerhouse, would be able to uphold the social responsibility for more than half a million members of the Felcra community.

“We cannot deny the improvements made by the Felcra management in assuring the sustainability of the company as well as its settlers, but there is still room that can be empowered to increase the quality of services to the stakeholders,” said Abd Latiff in a statement.

He said Felcra must think of an approach to overcome the challenges of the new normal to stimulate the company’s business, hence, enabling it to provide better returns to the settlers.

“Felcra must be quick to take steps to rework its business model that is competitive and have high demand and can potentially generate high income and returns for the settlers.

“Our customers are hundreds of thousands of settlers from the rural areas nationwide, Felcra as the driver and implementer is responsible in ensuring their wellbeing,” he said. — Bernama