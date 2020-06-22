Johor flood evacuees up to 941 this morning

A woman wades through flood waters in Kampung Parit Pulai, Batu Pahat June 21, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 22 — The number of flood evacuees in Johor rose to 941 people from 227 families as at 8am today, compared to 915 people from 222 families last night.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the additional numbers involved victims in Muar, Pontian and Batu Pahat.

The evacuees were placed in 18 relief centres.

“Pontian recorded the highest number of affected people with 399 evacuees from 100 families, followed by Muar with 272 evacuees from 72 families,” he said in a statement here.

Meawnhile, Muar District Officer Datuk Mohd Haffiz Ahmad said there was an hour-long downpour over the district last night worsened by high tides ranging from 1.7 metres to 2.2 metres, posing flood risks to low-lying areas.

In Batu Pahat, its District Officer Zulkiflee Abas said continuous rain for two to three hours and high tide in Peserai were among factors causing the floods.

The same situation was also reported in Pontian, said its District Officer Zulkifly Mohd Tahir when contacted. — Bernama