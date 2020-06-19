GST refund claimants advised to update details in Taxpayers Access Point

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund claimants are advised to update their particulars in the Taxpayers Access Point (TAP) to enable the Royal Malaysian Customs Department to facilitate the repayment process.

Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) director-general Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman noted that as the Customs Department would begin paying the refund this Monday, the claimants need to update their addresses, contact and bank account numbers and relevant details immediately.

Meanwhile, Special Task Force to Facilitate Business (Pemudah) co-chair Datuk Andy Seo Kian Haw said the refunding exercise was timely and called on refund recipients to be “prudent to channel the extra liquidity into enhancing production and service capabilities based on efficiency and productivity”.

He added that the recipients should sustain their competitiveness by incorporating greater use of digital technology into their operations and processes in order to support their new business models that are resistant to supply chain and market disruptions.

Pemudah is a public-private collaboration which addresses business-related and general economic issues and provides recommendations to the government for targeted reforms and interventions into issues.

MPC acts as the secretariat for Pemudah’s enhancement initiatives and supports its various other activities.

In a joint statement, MPC and Pemudah welcomed the Ministry of Finance’s recent announcement that outstanding GST refunds would be duly paid out.

The Customs Department will complete the exercise by December this year. — Bernama