FT minister: Undocumented migrants still selling in outskirts of Selayang wholesale market

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa distributes food to the homeless in Kuala Lumpur June 18, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Tan Sri Annuar Musa said undocumented migrants were still trading in the vicinity of the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market in Selayang despite the recent immigration crackdown in the area.

Speaking to the press in conjunction with his 100 days in office, the Federal Territories minister said he has informed Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan to continue conducting enforcement action in the vicinity to stop the undocumented migrants from continuing their business activities.

“There are still (undocumented migrants) surrounding the Selayang wholesale market. But there are none inside any more. I’ve told the mayor to ensure that enforcement activities are consistent. We shouldn’t just do one enforcement activity and then we stop.

“Sometimes, the problems come from our own people. Some business owners still insist on using old methods and when we want to introduce new technology, new equipment, they are reluctant to accept it. But we will showcase the technology and show them its benefits.

“And from our enforcement activities, we have confiscated and sealed around 200 stalls and premises owned by illegal foreigners who are operating without a valid license,” said Annuar.

On a related note, the minister added that he is willing to listen to the complaints of night market traders unhappy with the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

The traders and their associations said that the SOPs are too rigid and have asked for these to be eased in order for them to be able to carry out their business operations.

“I have spoken with Ismail Sabri on the night market traders’ feedback. They can always come back, sit down with me and we discuss the issue,” Annuar said, referring to Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“However, we must still take into consideration the SOP laid out by the Health Ministry. If they feel it is too difficult to implement, we can always negotiate.”