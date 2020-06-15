Prasarana optimistic of increase in number of public transport users with My30

The My30 initiative offers an unlimited travel pass of RM30 for 30 days for users of the LRT, MRT, KL monorail, BRT and RAPID KL stage buses from today until the end of this year. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — The unlimited travel facility My30 on all public transport services managed by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) in the Klang Valley is expected to increase the number of public transport users.

Prasarana chief operating officer Muhammad Nizam Alias, however, said that the increase would not happen immediately taking into account the current economic situation which may have forced some businesses to collapse or cease operations.

“During the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period, the number of users increased by 20 per cent and after only a few days under recovery movement control order (RMCO), the increase has reached 33 per cent.

“To get back the original number (of users) may take a while, but we are optimistic that the launch of My30 today will encourage more people to use our services, including those who are returning to work and new users who had never use public transport before,” he told a press conference at the KL Sentral here today.

Also present was Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

The My30 initiative offers an unlimited travel pass of RM30 for 30 days for users of the LRT, MRT, KL monorail, BRT and RAPID KL stage buses from today until the end of this year.

Muhammad Nizam said users who had purchased and still had some balance in their My100 and My50 passes had to spend it all before they can switch to My30.

At present, the My30 pass is only applicable for RapidKL rail and bus services and not for Rapid Penang and Rapid Kuantan services, he added.

Meanwhile, Tajuddin expressed hope that with the recent progress, the number of passengers using the public transport services would reach 800,000 daily as before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With only RM30, it can mean lots of savings for the users. Hopefully, it will encourage more people to use rail and bus services,” he said. — Bernama