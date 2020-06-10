Congregational Friday, obligatory prayers allowed in Johor effective June 12

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi said apart from the Friday and obligatory prayers, permission has not been granted for other mosque and surau activities. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

JOHOR BARU, June 10 — All 836 mosques, 92 Friday surau and 1,951 community surau in the state will be allowed to hold the congregational Friday prayers and five obligatory prayers effective June 12.

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi said the order was issued by the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

However, in its implementation, the congregation will be limited to 40 worshippers excluding mosque or surau officials.

“For now, local residents will be given the priority to perform the congregational Friday and obligatory prayers and members of the congregation must fill in their details in the form provided by the mosque or surau committee for listing and evaluation purposes,” he told a media conference here today.

Tosrin said the mosque and surau committees would ensure that both the prayers are conducted in accordance with the guidelines of the State Islamic Religious Department as well as the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Among the SOPs to be adhered to are that, those performing the prayers are to bring their own prayer mats and to perform the ablution at their homes.

Tosrin said apart from the Friday and obligatory prayers, permission has not been granted for other mosque and surau activities.

On burial site visits, Tosrin said Muslims in the state were allowed to do so, as long as they observe the social distancing rules, wear face masks and ensure that their hands are sanitised.

‘Visits are only allowed from 8am to 6pm but there is no fixed time for burial rites,” he said. — Bernama