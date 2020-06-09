Dr Mahathir leaves PKR HQ after four-hour meeting with Pakatan leaders

Dr Mahathir was whisked away by his aides as he was mobbed by members of the press eager to know what transpired in the four-hour meeting. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has left PKR headquarters after an almost four hour meeting with leaders from PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara today.

Dr Mahathir was whisked away by his aides as he was mobbed by members of the press eager to know what transpired in the four-hour meeting.

The disputed Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman did not say anything, and merely waved at the press before leaving with his entourage.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said an official statement on the meeting will be issued later.

Also present at the meeting were DAP MPs Lim Kit Siang and Lim Guan Eng, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as well as former minister Khalid Abdul Samad from Parti Amanah Negaram as well as Bersatu’s ousted secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya.

Before today’s meeting, several party insiders had pointed out that Opposition Leader Anwar did not attend the meetings involving leaders of PH parties and allied parties dubbed “Pakatan Plus”.