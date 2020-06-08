TNB: Over 80pc of residential customers to enjoy discounts of 15-50pc from April to Sept 2020

Customers observe social distancing as they wait in queue to pay their bills at a Kedai Tenaga branch in Shah Alam June 2, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — More than 80 per cent of Tenaga Nasional Bhd's (TNB) customers receive discounts of between 15 per cent and 50 per cent on electricity usage with a maximum limit of 600 kilowatt per month from April 1 to Sept 30, 2020.

Chief retail officer Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan said TNB’s 6.3 million B40 and M40 residential customers will be able to enjoy the discounted rate introduced under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin), out of over 7.5 million total users in its residential segment.

“In other words, 85 per cent of TNB's customers will receive between 15 and 50 per cent discounts," he said on TV3’s Buletin Utama programme recently.

Under the initiative, for which the government had allocated RM530 million, the utility company offers discounts of 50 per cent on energy bills for electricity consumption under 200 kilowatts (kW); 25 per cent for 201-300 kW and 15 per cent for 301-600 kW.

The government will also provide a two per cent discount to consumers in the trade, industrial and specific agricultural categories as well as domestic consumers for electricity use from April 1 - Sept 30, 2020.

TNB has also introduced an Easy Payment Plan (EPP) to provide residential sector customers the option to pay their outstanding electricity bills accumulated during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period in instalments until Dec 31, 2020.

Megat Jalaluddin said upon receiving their monthly bill, customers could opt to either make full payment or convert it into instalment payments.

"Consumers who want to fully settle (their bills) can do so, but we encourage users to take advantage of the EPP," he said.

Customers may refer to the actual amount due which is stated in the yellow box in the far right corner of the bill, and the bill will also state the minimum amount which can be paid should the customer opt for the EPP.

The late payment interest will also be waived until Sept 30, 2020, and no disconnection activities will be carried out until July 31, 2020. — Bernama