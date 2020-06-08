Health Ministry announces only seven new Covid-19 cases today, Malaysia’s lowest since March

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya June 8, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Malaysia has seven new Covid-19 cases today, marking the lowest number of new infections in nearly three months since the movement control order (MCO) started in March.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said all seven new cases involved Malaysians, adding that two of them were returnees from Egypt and India while the others were local transmissions.

“Two cases of close contact to Covid-19 positive cases at Sepang, Selangor,” he said in his daily health briefing here, referring to Case 8,294.

One case was detected during a workplace screening from the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot cluster.

Two cases were detected in Sabah; one during a pre-surgical screening at the Women’s Hospital and Children of Sabah in Likas, which involved an eight month-old while the other was during a community screening case in Kota Kinabalu.

Dr Noor Hisham said 20 patients were discharged today, bringing the total number of recoveries since the outbreak began to 6,694.

He added that 1,518 active cases are currently undergoing treatment, with six of them placed in intensive care units, one requiring ventilator support.

However, he said there were no new deaths today.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 fatalities still stands at 117.