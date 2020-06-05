Ismail Sabri: 53 per cent of construction sites checked yesterday complied with SOP

A general view of the Pavilion Damansara Heights construction site March 18, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, June 5 — Some 53 per cent of the 191 construction sites inspected by the Construction Industry Development Board of Malaysia (CIDB) yesterday were found to have complied with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government for Covid-19 prevention.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 101 construction sites complied with the SOP, while seven construction sites found non-compliant were given warnings.

“Meanwhile, two construction sites were ordered to shut down for not complying with the SOP and the remaining 81 construction sites were not operational,” he said in a press statement today.

To date, he said 6,750 construction sites had been inspected by the CIDB, and of the total, 1,312 construction sites were found to be compliant with the SOP, and 295 sites issued with warnings.

He added that 12 construction sites were ordered to shut down so far, while 5,131 construction sites had not begun operations.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the Compliance Operations Task Force led by the police detained 67 people yesterday for violating conditional movement control order (CMCO) with 66 of them placed under remand and one released on police bail.

The police also issued compounds against 144 individuals for various offences in violation of the CMCO, while no compounds were issued against those found performing Aidilfitri visits.

“Therefore, all parties are reminded to abide by the SOP and the rules set forth. Cooperation and self-control by all are crucial in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Ismail Sabri added that 37 vehicles had been turned back over attempts to cross into other states without permission, the highest being in Melaka (16), Negri Sembilan (nine) and Pahang (eight). — Bernama