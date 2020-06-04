Report: Discussions on Bersatu joining Umno getting serious

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is reportedly expected to be retained as prime minister after he and his party rejoin their old political home. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Muafakat Nasional are in talks over the possibility of allowing the former to join Umno, Sinar Harian claimed today.

The report, quoting political analyst Prof Ahmad Atory Hussain, added that should an agreement be reached, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to be retained as prime minister after he and his party rejoin their old political home.

“Even though he was sacked from Umno, many of the leaders still trust him because of their continued friendship,” Ahmad Atory was quoted as saying by the Malay language daily.

He said that the talks were at a more serious stage as Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang are mulling giving way to Muhyiddin to hold the country’s number one position.

They are willing to do this, he added, as Muhyiddin and Bersatu are no longer seen as being in the shadow of its embattled chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

“If Abdul Hadi and Ahmad Zahid agree to give Bersatu the space to retain the prime minister’s seat, I think that is a win for Malay and Islamic interests,” he was quoted as saying.

The parties are also said to be discussing the possibility of Bersatu being deregistered by the Registrar of Societies, similar to what happened during 1987’s political turmoil when Umno was deregistered.

Bersatu, Muafakat Nasional — consisting of Umno and PAS — as well as several Sabah parties such as Parti Bersatu Sabah, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku and Sarawak’s Gabungan Parti Sarawak have banded together in a loose alliance to form the federal government dubbed Perikatan Nasional.