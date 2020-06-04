Domestic Trade Ministry seizes subsidised cooking oil worth more than RM20,000 in Kelantan

KOTA BARU, June 4 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs office in Kelantan seized 8,300 kg of subsidised cooking oil worth more than RM20,000 believed to be smuggled to a neighbouring country in a raid in Tanjung Chat here yesterday.

Its enforcement chief Azanizam Affendi Jufri said the 4pm raid was carried out at the premises believed to be used to store the subsidised goods before being smuggled out.

The case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961, he said in a statement here today.

He also urged the public to furnish information to help prevent smuggling activities especially at borders. — Bernama