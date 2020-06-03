In Kuala Kangsar, man changes plea to not guilty after told charge provides jail sentence upon conviction

Terrance Freddie Miranda at the Kuala Kangsar Sessions Court June 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA KANGSAR, June 3 — An employee of a tourism company, who had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a man, changed his plea after being informed by the prosecution that the offence carries a jail sentence of up to seven years and fine, upon conviction.

Terrance Freddie Miranda, 42, who is facing two charges made the plea before Kuala Kangsar Sessions Court judge Rohaida Ishak here today.

On the first count, he was charged under Section 325 of the Penal Code with voluntarily causing grievous hurt on Auzi Mohamed Abdul Rashid, 45, by the road side of Jalan Bunga Raya, Taman Bunga Raya here at about 5.30am last May 30.

He was also charged under Section 289 of the same law with negligently not taking sufficient measures to guard his pet dog against any probable danger to human life, resulting in the animal to attack Auzi at the same place date and time.

The law provides an imprisonment for up to six months and maximum fine of RM2,000 or both, if found guilty.

In the same court, a firefighter, Mohd Fuzaini Saad, 45, claimed trial to a charge with voluntarily causing hurt on his wife.

He was alleged to have committed the offence on Norazlina Ramli, 42, at their home in Taman Jasa Fasa 5 here at about 8.20pm on November 7 last year.

Rohaida allowed the accused in both cases bail of RM6,000 in one surety each and set June 17 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Hasyutantee Khalil prosecuted in both cases, while lawyer Norizawani Ahmad Jalaludin, from the National Legal Aid Foundation, represented both the accused. — Bernama