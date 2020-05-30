Perak records 30 times more chikungunya cases compared to last year

Of the 14 controlled outbreaks, which is an outbreak of 14 days or fewer, the Kinta district recorded 12 localities and Kampar two. — Reuters pic

IPOH, May 30 — A total of 454 cases of the mosquito-borne viral infection chikungunya have been reported in Perak from January until last Saturday, which is 30 times more compared to just 13 cases during the same period last year, said Perak Health Department director Datuk Dr Ding Lay Ming.

“Kampar district recorded the highest number this year with 157 cases, followed by Larut Matang and Selama (109 cases) and Kinta (99 cases). During the same period, Kinta district showed the highest increase of chikungunya cases and outbreaks,” she said in a statement today.

She said there were 15 active outbreak localities of chikungunya reported, including one uncontrolled outbreak, which is a continuous outbreak of more than 14 days, in the Kinta district.

Of the 14 controlled outbreaks, which is an outbreak of 14 days or fewer, the Kinta district recorded 12 localities and Kampar two.

Dr Ding said no deaths had been reported due to chikungunya so far.

She said checks found that the main cause of chikungunya infection was due to the high Aedes breeding index in the affected localities.

“Among the Aedes breeding sites discovered were at illegal dumpsites and empty lots like unoccupied premises or houses, especially during the movement control order (MCO) period,” she said, adding that a total of 4,969 positive Aedes breeding sites were discovered.

She said the Health Department and the District Health Offices had carried out various efforts to curb the spread of chikungunya, including carrying out inspections and destroying breeding sites at private, business and empty lots.

Dr Ding said 749 compounds and 116 cleaning notices had been issued under Section 8 (1) of the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act 1975 to owners where breeding sites were discovered.

“Apart from that, health education is also provided to the locals via social media and public broadcasts during the MCO and during activities by the District Health Offices while larvaciding and fogging activities have also been carried out at all affected and potential outbreak localities,” she said. — Bernama