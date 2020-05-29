Ismail Sabri: 114 arrested, 433 given compounds for breaching CMCO yesterday

Police personnel conduct checks on vehicles at the Duta toll exit in Kuala Lumpur May 27, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Police arrested 114 people yesterday for violations of the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the conditional movement control order (CMCO), said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob.

In his daily press briefing, the defence minister said that 84 of these have been remanded while 28 were granted police bail.

“Police have also issued compound to 433 individuals for various offences in relation to the CMCO. However, no compound was issued for the Hari Raya Visit,” he told a press conference this afternoon.

“A total of 114 compounds were issued in the field, while 108 compounds were issued at roadblocks,” he added.

Ismail also said that a total of 252,799 vehicles were checked at 149 inter-state roadblocks throughout the country yesterday.

“A total of 434 vehicles attempted to cross state borders for home-town visits were ordered to turn back.

“The state which recorded the most number of attempts to ‘balik kampung’ is Kedah with 87, Negri Sembilan, 83 and Melaka, 59,” he added.

He added that the police conducted 72,366 inspections yesterday to monitor and enforce the SOPs nationwide.

“A total of 5,028 supermarkets, 5,184 restaurants, 776 traders, 1,140 companies and 3,977 banks were checked

“Inspections have also been conducted on 1,160 land transport terminals, 194 water transport terminals and 122 air transport terminal,” he said.

“Also checked were 2,234 markets, 4,165 religious houses, 1760 recreational places and 454 construction sites,” he added.