Wisma Putra yet to get info on purported Malaysian deaths in New York

New York City Fire Department Emergency Medical Technicians assist a woman during ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease in New York, April 15, 2020. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said it has not received any information on the Malaysians who reportedly died of Covid-19 in New York, US.

The ministry said the Malaysian consulate there has not been informed of any such deaths, and urged anyone with the relevant information to notify them immediately.

“MOFA through its Consular in New York is in constant communication regarding Malaysians well being in New York during this Covid-19 pandemic.

“Based on local procedure, when a foreigner dies the American government will inform the Embassy of said country once they have verified its authenticity,” the ministry said in a statement.

“However, till today we have not received any official notification from any such government agency regarding Malaysian deaths or infections from Covid-19 in New York.

“We urge anyone with information to please get in touch with their local Embassy.”

Earlier today The Star reported that 10 Malaysians have died of Covid-19 in New York while 30 others were infected by Covid-19.

New York is the city hit hardest by Covid-19 across the world, with over 360,000 infections and 23,282 confirmed deaths or more than any country.